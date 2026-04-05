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Games: Godot Threat From Microsofters, Microsoft Thurrott Tries Steam on GNU/Linux, and "Civilization VI Linux Testing Shows Proton's Superiority"
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot Showcase – Xogot: Godot for iPad & iPhone [Ed: Miguel de Icaza infects Godot]
Miguel de Icaza from Xibbon shares his experience working on Xogot for iOS.
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: Linux Gaming First Steps ⭐️ - Thurrott.com
Thanks to Valve's work on SteamOS and its underlying Proton compatibility engine, Linux can be viable as a Windows alternative for gaming.
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Civilization VI Linux Testing Shows Proton's Superiority
Enthusiasts conducted an interesting benchmarking the popular strategy game Civilization VI on the Linux operating system. A player decided to compare the performance of the native port, which runs on the old OpenGL API, with the launch Windows-versions through the layer Proton, using a translator DXVK extensionTesting was conducted on the latest Pop!_OS 24.04 distribution using a powerful computer equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900X processor, 32 gigabytes of RAM, and a modern graphics card. RTX 5070 TiAll measurements were taken in resolution 1080p at maximum graphics settings without limiting the frame rate.