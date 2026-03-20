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OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline
Coming three months after OpenShot 3.4, the OpenShot 3.5 release introduces a new default timeline that features much smoother zooming, scrolling, dragging, trimming, snapping, and multi-clip editing, especially on larger projects.
OpenShot 3.5 also introduces a new keyframe panel as part of the default editing experience, featuring smoother dragging, improved snapping, HiDPI thumbnails, live trim feedback, better selection behavior, and numerous workflow refinements.