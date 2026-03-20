OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

Do you waddle the waddle?

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.

The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.

The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

Highlights of KiCad 10.0 include support for design variants to track different versions of a single project that share a schematic but have property changes, the ability to show wire crossings that aren’t connected as “hop-over” arcs rather than straight lines, and support for importing designs from Allegro, PADS, and gEDA / Lepton PCB.

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OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 20, 2026



Coming three months after OpenShot 3.4, the OpenShot 3.5 release introduces a new default timeline that features much smoother zooming, scrolling, dragging, trimming, snapping, and multi-clip editing, especially on larger projects.

OpenShot 3.5 also introduces a new keyframe panel as part of the default editing experience, featuring smoother dragging, improved snapping, HiDPI thumbnails, live trim feedback, better selection behavior, and numerous workflow refinements.

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