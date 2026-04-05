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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Too Hard for IBM to Keep Everybody Silent About How the Company Has Gone South
IBM is busy trying to keep disgruntled or ex workers silent using NDAs
New
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 34 Out of 200: The Necessity of Transparency, Illuminating Garrett's and Graveley's 'Tag-Team' Act, Misusing the British Docket (From Far Away in America) in Efforts to Hide Bad Behaviour
Transparency is paramount
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Red Tape at Red Hat (IBM)
Now the guiding principles are the whims and moods of people who peddle buzzwords to manipulate IBM's share prices
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The So-called 'AI' (Slop) Companies Will Have the Plug Pulled
It can vastly accelerate this bubble's implosion
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Dr. Andy Farnell on a "Technology Plan B"
based around Free software
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Windows Lows Across the Mediterranean
Judging by this month's data from statCounter
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The Future of the Net is 'in Space'
Gemini Protocol is growing and GemText remains the same, so it's made to endure
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Linux Foundation Profits From Scams, Fraud, and Grifting
Don't be misled by the name "Linux Foundation"
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Microsoft Transmits Malware and Back Doors to GNU/Linux Servers, Media Points the Finger at Everyone But Microsoft's Servers
Is Microsoft too poor to vet and check what it hosts and transmits?
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Gemini Links 04/04/2026: "Fuzz Guy", "Reusing Old Computers with Arch Linux and DWM", and Bubble v10.0 Released
Links for the day
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Links 04/04/2026: eBay Scam, "Music Publishers’ X Copyright Lawsuit Officially on Pause"
Links for the day
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Links 04/04/2026: Social Control Media Verdict and Bans, Whistleblower (Axel Rietschin) Explains How "Microsoft Vaporized a Trillion Dollars"
Links for the day
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Reaching the End/Event Horizon of LLM Slop
Are we moving towards a post-LLMs world?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 03, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, April 03, 2026
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Gemini Links 04/04/2026: STXGE and Computer Relationships
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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