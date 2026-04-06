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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it even easier to enable 10 years of security updates - Neowin —

Regular Ubuntu users may have heard about a service Canonical offers called Ubuntu Pro. It has been around for quite a while now and extends the updates on Long-Term Support releases from the standard five years, to a massive ten years. With the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Canonical is making it easier to enable Ubuntu Pro by including it in Ubuntu's Welcome tool.

Following a successful installation, users will be presented with the Welcome tool which automatically pops up after the first time they log in. In the new version of Ubuntu, users will get two options during the setup flow to “Enable Ubuntu Pro” or “Skip for now”.

Ubuntu Pro is free for personal users on up to five computers (you can remove machines you no longer use to free up space) and for businesses it is available from $25 per machine per year.

If you decide to skip opting in to Ubuntu Pro during setup, OMG! Ubuntu notes that you can enable the feature via the Security Center app. If you do enable it during setup, you’ll be given a code to input on your Ubuntu One account to get your computer enrolled on Ubuntu Pro. There is also an option to add tokens manually, which might be helpful for enterprise customers who get a token from their team or account manager.