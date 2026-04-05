news
Linux Kernel 6.18 and Preview of 7.0
-
DebugPoint ☛ Linux Kernel 6.18: Key Feature Highlights
We round up the key feature sets of Linux Kernel 6.18. Linus Torvalds released GNU/Linux Kernel 6.18 on November 30, 2025. This is the last mainline kernel of the year and is expected to become the 2025 Long Term Support (LTS) kernel.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Linux kernel 7.0 is coming mid-April—here’s everything you need to know
Kernel version numbers in Linux are famously arbitrary. Linus Torvalds changes the major digit when the minor number feels too big. However, version 7.0 is shaping up to be a substantial release, solving some decade-old annoyances and making the kernel future-ready. Here’s a quick look at everything you should know about Linux kernel 7.0.