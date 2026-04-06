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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: Why I don't use Linux on my desktop PC —

Let me start out by saying that Linux is a fantastic operating system. I know there are many flavors of Linux, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. But, as a whole, Linux is great at what it does.

It's completely free, for one, and that's enough right there for many to use it. It's also very capable on both old and new hardware, and excels especially when you need an operating system for programming.

However, a drawback of Linux is that it doesn't have a ton of first-party app support. That might not matter to your specific use case, but it does mine, and it's one of the reasons that I don't run Linux as my desktop operating system.