In order to perform test driven development, you need a way to drive your code that can isolate behavior. GNU/Linux Kernel drivers that communicate with hardware devices can be hard to test: you might not have access to the hardware from your test systems, or the hardware may be flakey. I have such a set of issues with the Platform Communication Channel (PCC) drivers I am working with.



My primary work has been with a network driver that only exists on the newest hardware. However, I also need to be able to handle some drivers that would only work against old hardware. There are also PCC based drivers for hardware that my company does not support or have access to. I might want to make a test to ensure that changes to the GNU/Linux Kernel PCC driver does not change its behavior against these drivers. There exists no system where all of these drivers would be supported. But I can build one with Qemu.



The Qemu based driver might not completely simulate the hardware exactly as implemented, and that is OK: I want to be able to do things with Qemu I cannot do with current hardware. For example, the MCTP-over-PCC driver should be able to handle a wide array of messages, but the hardware I have access to only supports a very limited subset of message types.