news
today's howtos
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Use Streamlit with Raspberry PI: Deploy Web Apps in Minutes with Python
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install and use Streamlit with Raspberry PI computer boards. This will enable you to fastly deploy web apps directly from your Python scripts, without the need to have html, Javascript, or CSS skills.
-
InfoQ ☛ TigerFS Mounts PostgreSQL Databases as a Filesystem for Developers and Hey Hi (AI) Agents
TigerFS is a new experimental filesystem that mounts a database as a directory and stores files directly in PostgreSQL. The open source project exposes database data through a standard filesystem interface, allowing developers and Hey Hi (AI) agents to interact with it using common Unix tools such as ls, cat, find, and grep, rather than via Hey Hi (AI) or SDKs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 21 on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Java 21 is still the target release for many Spring Boot 3.x services, Gradle builds, and application servers, but Debian does not package it the same way on every stable release.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telnet on Fedora Linux
It is faster to check whether a service answers at all before you open a full client or start digging through logs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK on Fedora Linux
Fedora’s current repositories already ship multiple OpenJDK tracks, which helps when one project still pins Java 21 LTS while another wants the current Fedora default JDK or the newest feature release.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Linux Mint 22
If you want to install ReactJS on Linux Mint 22
-
Adam Young: Maintaining a change log in a git commit message
Changes do not always get accepted upon initial submission. My current submission of the MCTP over PCC patch is at revision 37 and will likely have more. Previously, this patch was part of a series, and the change log was displayed in the series header email. However, now that I am down to a single patch, the change log should go in the email message with the patch attached.
-
[Old] Colin Cogle ☛ "Do It Better: SSH"
Let's talk about SSH. It is the quintessential Swiss army knife for system administrators. It can browse and transfer remote files, forward ports, proxy and tunnel traffic, but it's most famous for its eponymous job of giving you a remote shell, securely (hence its name). As processors have gotten faster and cheaper, and encryption has become almost frictionless, it's long since replaced Telnet for configuring embedded devices. In fact, even Microsoft acquiesced and made SSH a first-class citizen starting with Windows Server 2019.
You'd think with SSH everywhere, it would be easy to configure, right? Well, you are right. In fact, the default configuration of OpenSSH is pretty secure, but I guarantee you're still not implementing it as well as you could.
-
dwaves.de ☛ vim what config files does it actually parse? where was what option set?
-
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: Simple gpx export from ridewithgps
The Tour de Los Padres is coming! The race organizer post the route on ridewithgps. This works, but has convoluted interfaces for people not wanting to use their service. I just wrote a simple script to export their data into a plain .gpx file, including all the waypoints. Their exporter omits those.
-
Adam Young: A PCC driver in Qemu
In order to perform test driven development, you need a way to drive your code that can isolate behavior. GNU/Linux Kernel drivers that communicate with hardware devices can be hard to test: you might not have access to the hardware from your test systems, or the hardware may be flakey. I have such a set of issues with the Platform Communication Channel (PCC) drivers I am working with.
My primary work has been with a network driver that only exists on the newest hardware. However, I also need to be able to handle some drivers that would only work against old hardware. There are also PCC based drivers for hardware that my company does not support or have access to. I might want to make a test to ensure that changes to the GNU/Linux Kernel PCC driver does not change its behavior against these drivers. There exists no system where all of these drivers would be supported. But I can build one with Qemu.
The Qemu based driver might not completely simulate the hardware exactly as implemented, and that is OK: I want to be able to do things with Qemu I cannot do with current hardware. For example, the MCTP-over-PCC driver should be able to handle a wide array of messages, but the hardware I have access to only supports a very limited subset of message types.