Audiocasts, PostgreSQL, Ventoy and More

M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

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