news
Audiocasts, PostgreSQL, Ventoy and More
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Audiocasts/Shows
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 194 | News Flight Night
The discussion on GNU/Linux Saloon highlighted various tech topics, particularly regarding Google's Android ecosystem changes and sideloading. Participants shared their experiences with custom Android ROMs and alternatives. The session also covered significant developments, including a leaked Hey Hi (AI) source code, critical security flaws in Telegram, and an increase in Steam's GNU/Linux usage.
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JupiterMedia ☛ Sink Your Claws In | LINUX Unplugged 661
The expensive, challenging, and humbling journey with open source agents.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Video Cardz ☛ Wildcat Lake coming soon?
Intel has released Linux NPU Driver v1.32.0, adding support for the upcoming Wildcat Lake platform. This is the user-space side of Intel’s Linux NPU stack, which works with the upstream IVPU kernel accelerator driver used for Intel NPUs on Core Ultra systems.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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WinBuzzer ☛ Linux 7.0 Cuts PostgreSQL Performance in Half
An AWS engineer reported on April 3 that PostgreSQL throughput dropped to roughly half on Linux 7.0, with benchmark data tracing the cause to a deliberate kernel change that removed the PREEMPT_NONE scheduling option. On a 96-vCPU Graviton4 instance, throughput fell to 0.51x compared to prior kernel versions. With the stable release approximately two weeks away and set to power Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, kernel maintainers are pushing the fix burden onto PostgreSQL rather than reverting the change.
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Applications
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Neowin ☛ Rufus alternative Ventoy, a backdoored Windows 11, GNU/Linux USB install app, reaches major milestone
Ventoy, which is an alternative to the popular USB media creation utility app Rufus, has received a major milestone update today.
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