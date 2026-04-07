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today's howtos
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install the Previous 25.10 Folder Icons in Ubuntu 26.04
For those who don’t like the new default folder icons in Ubuntu 26.04, here’s a step by step guide shows how to restore to the previous 25.10’s folder icons. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS introduced new folder icons for the default GNOME Desktop.
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MWL ☛ On April Fools’ Pranks
You can still get the Defenestrated Edition of Networking for System Administrators for a few days, but this post is about April Fools’ gags in general. I gave a talk on April Fools’ Day 2026 about filesystems as practical jokes wherein I talk about practical jokes, but for easy reference here are my standards.
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Linuxize ☛ htop Cheatsheet
Quick reference for monitoring processes, sorting tasks, filtering output, and managing processes with htop in Linux
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Linuxize ☛ htop Command in Linux: Monitor Processes Interactively
htop is an interactive process viewer for GNU/Linux that shows CPU, memory, and swap usage in real time. This guide covers sorting, filtering, tree view, killing processes, and customizing the display.
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Real Linux User ☛ Joplin Basics – How to manage your tables with Better Tables
Joplin is an open‑source note‑taking application that has steadily grown into a respected name in the productivity world.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SonarQube on Fedora 43
Shipping code without a static analysis tool is like pushing to production without running tests — you find out something is broken only when it hurts.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Fedora 43
Fedora 43 ships with File Roller as its default archive manager, and while it handles everyday ZIP and TAR files just fine, it falls short the moment...
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Hadoop on Fedora 43
If you want to build a working big data environment on your local machine, setting up Apache Hadoop on Fedora 43 is one of the best ways...
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ID Root ☛ How To Install n8n on Linux Mint 22
If you want to automate repetitive tasks, connect APIs, or build AI-powered workflows without paying a monthly SaaS bill, you need a self-hosted automation tool.
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