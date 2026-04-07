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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: I tried Peppermint Linux: How this bare-bones distro lets you build your ideal OS | ZDNET —

It seems like years since I last installed Peppermint Linux. Back then, I had always just tagged the distribution as best suited for aging hardware that you might want to reinvigorate.

I had good reason. Peppermint is small, light, and very fast (yes, even on older hardware). Peppermint is a Debian-based distribution that uses the Xfce desktop environment (configured to look and feel very familiar to all), to give it that peppy peppermint feeling.

According to the official Peppermint website, the distribution is "...an operating system that provides a user with the opportunity to build the system that best fits their needs. While at the same time providing a functioning OS with minimum hassle out of the box."