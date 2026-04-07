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Programming Leftovers
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Stefan Zweifel ☛ Show Remaining Characters in a Filament Text Input
At work I’ve recently brought up the idea of showing a “remaining characters indicator” to our Filament form components. A small circle that appears when you soon reach the maximum character limit and that turns red once you’re over that limit.
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Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Sorting performance rabbit hole
In an earlier blog post we found out that Pystd's simple sorting algorithm implementations were 5-10% slower than their stdlibc++ counterparts. The obvious follow up nerd snipe is to ask "can we make the Pystd implementation faster than stdlibc++?"
For all tests below the data set used was 10 million consecutive 64 bit integers shuffled in a random order. The order was the same for all algorithms.
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HowTo Geek ☛ The VS Code alternative that every developer should try in 2026
The most radical thing about Zed isn't a specific feature, but it is the architecture. Most editors render their UI using web technologies. That is why they feel like browsers. Zed, however, uses something called GPUI. It is a custom framework that renders the entire editor on your GPU, exactly like a high-end video game.
There is zero ghosting or stutter. It sounds like a small thing until you go back to VS Code and realize that your "smooth" scrolling actually has a microlayer of sludge attached to it.
We have grown accustomed to the idea that a "modern" IDE needs 2GB of RAM just to breathe, but Zed is written in Rust and sits comfortably under 500MB, even with several projects open. For those of you still rocking 16GB machines (stay strong, friends), this is a lifesaver.