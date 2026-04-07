The most radical thing about Zed isn't a specific feature, but it is the architecture. Most editors render their UI using web technologies. That is why they feel like browsers. Zed, however, uses something called GPUI. It is a custom framework that renders the entire editor on your GPU, exactly like a high-end video game.

There is zero ghosting or stutter. It sounds like a small thing until you go back to VS Code and realize that your "smooth" scrolling actually has a microlayer of sludge attached to it.

We have grown accustomed to the idea that a "modern" IDE needs 2GB of RAM just to breathe, but Zed is written in Rust and sits comfortably under 500MB, even with several projects open. For those of you still rocking 16GB machines (stay strong, friends), this is a lifesaver.