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Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Many people I know hate their jobs, suffer burnout, and cannot sleep well. Stress is ruining their bodies, especially their minds.

Last year I began sleeping more and this year I increased sleep time some more (and have no regrets). For about 20 years I slept about 6 hours per day; then I realised it was due to me trying to increase productivity, though minimal sleep came at the expense of other things. Over time I learned to slow down a bit, as age isn't a constant, a person who lives a healthier life can live longer and better.

This week we don't expect to add many stories, not because it's a holiday (now finished) but because of heat (rising about 20 degrees this week). It justifies spending more time outside.

Remember that life is not a race. Take it easy and prioritise a pace that is sustainable.

With the advent of machinery (powered by fuel in particular) human were relegated to less repetitive and less simple tasks. This contributes to a sense of pressure; I did (in the distant past) work on a factory floor and didn't find it particularly stressful because of muscle memory and interaction with colleagues. There was a lot less to "get wrong"; it flowed with the reflexes.

Modern society is not good for the human mind. █

Image source: Sinclair Lewis at the Wheel