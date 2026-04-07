original
Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect
Many people I know hate their jobs, suffer burnout, and cannot sleep well. Stress is ruining their bodies, especially their minds.
Last year I began sleeping more and this year I increased sleep time some more (and have no regrets). For about 20 years I slept about 6 hours per day; then I realised it was due to me trying to increase productivity, though minimal sleep came at the expense of other things. Over time I learned to slow down a bit, as age isn't a constant, a person who lives a healthier life can live longer and better.
This week we don't expect to add many stories, not because it's a holiday (now finished) but because of heat (rising about 20 degrees this week). It justifies spending more time outside.
Remember that life is not a race. Take it easy and prioritise a pace that is sustainable.
With the advent of machinery (powered by fuel in particular) human were relegated to less repetitive and less simple tasks. This contributes to a sense of pressure; I did (in the distant past) work on a factory floor and didn't find it particularly stressful because of muscle memory and interaction with colleagues. There was a lot less to "get wrong"; it flowed with the reflexes.
Modern society is not good for the human mind. █
Image source: Sinclair Lewis at the Wheel