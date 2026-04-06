news
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and Updates on Oxygen and Air
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Neowin ☛ KDE is getting support for the xx-fractional-scale-v2 Wayland protocol
A new "This Week in Plasma" update from the KDE team is here, highlighting changes coming to Plasma, including support for the xx-fractional-scale-v2 Wayland protocol.
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Falkon Connect: The Future
Falkon Connect: The Roadmap Ahead (WebXDC, XSLT, and Daily Puzzles) In my previous post, I broke down the architecture of building Falkon Connect from scratch—turning the KDE Falkon browser into a decentralized XMPP client.
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digiKam ☛ digiKam Splashscreen contributions
For the next digiKam releases, the digiKam team needs photographs for digiKam and Showfoto splash-screens.
Proposing photo samples as splash-screens is a simple way for users to contribute to digiKam project. The pictures must be correctly exposed/composed, and the subject must be chosen from a real photographer’s inspiration. Note that we will add a horizontal frame to the bottom of the image as in the current splashes.
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Filip Fila ☛ Halfway there to 6.7: Updates on Oxygen and Air
The last post regarding work on fixing Oxygen was a month and a half ago. With all that's happened in between, it feels like so much more time has actually passed. With this post, I'd like to do a sort of mid-term update summing up all of the improvements done so far.