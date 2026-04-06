Recently, during a production incident response, I guessed the root cause of an outage correctly within less than an hour (cool!) and submitted a fix just to rule it out, only to then spend many hours fumbling in the dark because we lacked visibility into version numbers and rollouts… 😞

This experience made me think about software versioning again, or more specifically about build info (build versioning, version stamping, however you want to call it) and version reporting. I realized that for the i3 window manager, I had solved this problem well over a decade ago, so it was really unexpected that the problem was decidedly not solved at work.

In this article, I’ll explain how 3 simple steps (Stamp it! Plumb it! Report it!) are sufficient to save you hours of delays and stress during incident response.