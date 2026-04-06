news
Free, Libre, Software for the Web: Feeding, QUIC, and ontent Management Systems (CMSs)
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Simone Silvestroni ☛ More Feeding
A few weeks ago I wrote about RSS, talking about Terry Godier’s posts and arguing about the need for a different experience with reading feeds. My initial thought was that his new RSS client, Current, was incapable of doing what Fraidycat does — show the original website instead of a sanitised read mode that strips out any creativity. I was wrong.
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Adolfo Ochagavía ☛ A real-world case of property-based verification
It is not every day that you get paid to do nice computer-sciency stuff. One of those opportunities arose about a year ago, while I was working towards a release of what is now dipt-quic-workbench (a.k.a. the workbench). Yep, the name is ugly as sin, but the project is incredibly cool! It lets you simulate QUIC traffic in an arbitrary IP network, which you define in a JSON file.
The main use case for this tool is research. For instance, it is being used right now to test QUIC in diverse Earth-Mars and Earth-Moon connection scenarios. If that rings a bell, you might have come across a previous blog post of mine laying out the technical details of the workbench and explaining why QUIC is interesting for interplanetary communication.
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Content Management Systems (CMSs)
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V Chris ☛ vmac.ch | How to slim down your Hugo homepage into an archive and a live page
My homepage deploy script stopped working at the end of January. The Hugo content folder is now over 4 GB in size and this causes quite long build times. But the bigger issue is the checkout time and the actual time required to deploy the final page after the GitHub Action build has completed. The whole issue is made more complicated as I’m unable to run Hugo directly on my webhost. So each time I trigger a new build the build process copies the entire public folder, which takes up to 30 minutes. And then it often runs into a caching or timeout issue on my webhost, leading to the page not updating for up to 12 hours. I never found out what the actual issue was. So it was time to find a solution for these problems. I had already run into this situation a year ago and managed to patch it, but I was never happy with the overall build process. This time I want to fix the problems once and for all.
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Chris Coyier ☛ Help Me Understand How To Get Jetpack Search to Search a Custom Post Type
The Classic Docs are just “Pages” in WordPress, and that works fine, but I thought I’d do the correct WordPress thing and make a unique kind of content a Custom Post Type. This works quite nicely, except that they don’t turn up at all in Jetpack Search.
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