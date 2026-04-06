Free, Libre, Software for the Web: Feeding, QUIC, and ontent Management Systems (CMSs)

It is not every day that you get paid to do nice computer-sciency stuff. One of those opportunities arose about a year ago, while I was working towards a release of what is now dipt-quic-workbench (a.k.a. the workbench). Yep, the name is ugly as sin, but the project is incredibly cool! It lets you simulate QUIC traffic in an arbitrary IP network, which you define in a JSON file.

The main use case for this tool is research. For instance, it is being used right now to test QUIC in diverse Earth-Mars and Earth-Moon connection scenarios. If that rings a bell, you might have come across a previous blog post of mine laying out the technical details of the workbench and explaining why QUIC is interesting for interplanetary communication.