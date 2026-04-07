Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, GNU/Linux Phones

DietPi is a popular operating system for Raspberry Pi boards and other low-power systems, offering improved performance and pre-made configurations for common applications and self-hosted services. DietPi v10.2 has now arrived with Immich as an optional package, along with other changes.

If you’re not familiar with DietPi, it’s an “extremely lightweight Debian-based OS,” comprised of a minimal base system and a ‘diet pi-software’ library for quickly installing and configuring additional components. The big v10 update was released in January, which added more optional packages and dropped support for Debian 11 Bullseye.

DietPi v10.2 introduces Immich, the open-source and self-hosted Google Photos alternative, as a new package in the software library. The machine learning server for Immich, which provides facial recognition and smart search, is also available. Importantly, Immich and the machine learning server don’t have to be installed on the same device—you could offload that to another Raspberry Pi or other board to free up resources on your main Immich server. Both packages are only available for 64-bit x86 and ARMv8 platforms.