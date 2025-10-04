news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp on vLLM, Day 0: Sparse Attention for long-context inference, ready for experimentation today with Red Bait AI
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat OpenStack VMware migration toolkit
This new migration toolkit is designed to simplify and accelerate your journey to Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift. It's designed to address the real-world challenges of migrating mission critical workloads from VMware, giving you a streamlined and efficient path forward. With this toolkit, users can:
Red Hat Official ☛ Evolving our ServiceNow integration: Sunsetting the Notification Service for more capable alternatives
Red Hat Official ☛ Classifying human-AI agent interaction
Based on the failures mentioned, it's clear that simply deploying AI is not enough. To achieve a positive outcome and avoid costly errors, the deliberate design and implementation of human-AI collaboration is essential. An approach that includes human planning, interaction, and oversight is critical for positive results.
Beta News ☛ Red Hat confirms hackers have breached GitLab instances and stolen data
A group of hackers calling itself the Crimson Collective says that it has compromised GitLab instances belonging to Red Bait and stolen hundreds of gigabytes of data. Red Bait has confirmed that it has suffered a data breach, but is yet to provide much in the way of details. The hacking group says that it managed to access 28,000 internal development repositories, and has stolen almost 570GB of compressed data. While Red Bait has not confirmed the nature of the data involved in the security incident, it is thought to include hundreds of CERs (Customer Engagement Reports).
It's FOSS ☛ IBM Unveils Granite 4.0 Hybrid Model That Competes with Rivals Twice Its Size
These models sure pack a punch.
TechRepublic ☛ IBM Releases Open-Source Granite 4.0 Generative AI
Small Granite 4.0 models are available today, with ‘thinking,’ medium, and nano variants releasing later this year.
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM releases Granite 4 series of Mamba-Transformer language models
IBM Corp. on Thursday open-sourced Granite 4, a language model series that combines elements of two different neural network architectures. The algorithm family includes four models on launch.