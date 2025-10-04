news
Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More
GNU ☛ Fundraising campaign to sustain GNU Guix — 2025
Today we're launching a fundraising campaign to sustain and strengthen GNU Guix. Guix is completely independent from any company or institution, we rely on the support of our community to fund the project. If you can, please help sustain Guix by making a donation.
Michael Lynch ☛ Installing NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4
I only recently started experimenting with Nix, and there’s a huge amount to learn. One of the first things I tried to do was install NixOS on my Raspberry Pi, but my first several attempts failed. Every NixOS Pi tutorial I could find was either incomplete or out of date.
I present to you my complete and working guide to installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 4. I’m a newcomer to NixOS, so this guide is for Nix beginners, but I assume you have basic familiarity with Raspberry Pi and Linux.
Barry Kauler ☛ Guvcview added to Easy Excalibur
The original question was asked on the forum about Droidcam, then the missing Guvcview was reported:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=157388#p157388
Yes, the Scarthgap-series is highly refined; it has both Droidcam and Guvcview builtin. Guvcview is in the Debian repository, so I have now added it; it will be builtin.
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel 6.12.50 compiled
A week ago, compiled the 6.12.48 kernel, with extra modules required to support wireguard and wg-quick:
Now that we have embraced overlayfs, replacing aufs, there are new problems. Have worked through them, see recent blog posts; however, have not yet got direct-save to work. Attempting direct-save has brought with it the dreaded "cross-device link" error message, that I have complained about over the years. That error has kept me away from overlay, as aufs "just works". Or rather has just-worked until recently.