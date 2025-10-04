Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More

I only recently started experimenting with Nix, and there’s a huge amount to learn. One of the first things I tried to do was install NixOS on my Raspberry Pi, but my first several attempts failed. Every NixOS Pi tutorial I could find was either incomplete or out of date.

I present to you my complete and working guide to installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 4. I’m a newcomer to NixOS, so this guide is for Nix beginners, but I assume you have basic familiarity with Raspberry Pi and Linux.