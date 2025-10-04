Continuing with posts #51 from Tuesday and #52 from Wednesday and their stated intent of posting some more … here is another quick one. Earlier today I helped another package developer who came to the r-package-devel list asking for help with a build error on the Fedora machine at CRAN running recent / development clang . In such situations, the best first step is often to replicate the issue. As I pointed out on the list, the LLVM team behind clang maintains an apt repo at apt.llvm.org/ making it a good resource to add to Debian-based container such as Rocker r-base or the offical r-base (the two are in fact interchangeable, and I take care of both).

A small pothole, however, is that the documentation at the top of apt.llvm.org site is a bit stale and behind two aspects that changed on current Debian systems (i.e. unstable/testing as used for r-base ).