Unmitigated Risk ☛ Compliance at the Speed of Code
If compliance is the vital sign, how do you measure it at the speed of code?
What follows is not a description of today’s compliance tools. It’s a vision for where compliance infrastructure needs to go. The technology exists. The patterns are proven in adjacent domains. What’s missing is integration. This is the system compliance needs to become.
Mitchell Hashimoto ☛ Zig Builds Are Getting Faster
As a result, one of the primary stated goals of Zig for years has been faster compile times. The Zig team has been working on extremely hard problems to make this a reality (such as yeeting LLVM, writing their own code generation backends, building their own linkers, and marching towards incremental compilation in general).2
LWN ☛ Whatever happened to SHA-256 support in Git?
In other words, work on supporting the use of a hash algorithm other than SHA-1 in Git appears to have ground to a halt. That recently led Stephen Smith to post a query about its status to the development list. This response from Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason is illuminating and, for those looking forward to full SHA-256 support, potentially discouraging: [...]
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: #053: Adding llvm Snapshots for R Package Testing
Continuing with posts #51 from Tuesday and #52 from Wednesday and their stated intent of posting some more … here is another quick one. Earlier today I helped another package developer who came to the r-package-devel list asking for help with a build error on the Fedora machine at CRAN running recent / development
clang. In such situations, the best first step is often to replicate the issue. As I pointed out on the list, the LLVM team behind
clangmaintains an apt repo at apt.llvm.org/ making it a good resource to add to Debian-based container such as Rocker r-base or the offical r-base (the two are in fact interchangeable, and I take care of both).
A small pothole, however, is that the documentation at the top of apt.llvm.org site is a bit stale and behind two aspects that changed on current Debian systems (i.e. unstable/testing as used for
r-base).