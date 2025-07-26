Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Can this happen here? My proxy is written in go, as are most of my servers. So the good news is they will probably parse all the requests the same way, but even so, I believe the design of my proxy makes this attack impossible. It reads a request with ReadRequest, takes a look at some headers like Host and Url to make important decisions, and then writes it to the appropriate backend with Request.Write. Reviewing the source code, special headers like Content-Length and Transfer-Encoding don’t even come from the normal header map.