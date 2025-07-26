news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Ted Unangst ☛ polarizing parsers
Can this happen here? My proxy is written in go, as are most of my servers. So the good news is they will probably parse all the requests the same way, but even so, I believe the design of my proxy makes this attack impossible. It reads a request with ReadRequest, takes a look at some headers like Host and Url to make important decisions, and then writes it to the appropriate backend with Request.Write. Reviewing the source code, special headers like Content-Length and Transfer-Encoding don’t even come from the normal header map.
Chromium
Raymond Camden ☛ Getting Image Insights with Built-in Chrome AI and EXIF Data
Cool, so what's the new demo I want to share? It occurred to me that these APIs do not need to work in isolation and could be mashed up with others to provide even more value. With this in mind I built a new demo that does the following: [...]
Education
-
Mark Smith ☛ Using fortune to reinforce habits
There’s a tool for managing a database of short text snippets, and selecting snippets at random. It’s called fortune and it’s a proper old-school UNIX utility.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: FSF40 celebration
We hope you'll join us for the festivities on October 4, 2025, either at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, MA, USA or online!
FSF ☛ FSF Events: FSF40 Hackathon
As part of the FSF40 celebrations, we're inviting you to participate in a global, online hackathon to help improve important libre software projects.
