GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I have been running Linux exclusively on my computers since August 2020. While Linux is not my main writing topic here at The New Leaf Journal, I have written many articles which at least reference my using Linux. I have seen more tech-focused writers and video creators discuss their journey to Linux. A my Linux journey article is hardly necessary for me since I documented building my current desktop computer and installing Linux on it back in 2020 and have written numerous articles about doing different things on Linux. Suffice it to say, anyone who is interested in learning about my learning about Linux can peruse The New Leaf Journal archives.

But what if I told you that my first encounter with Linux came well before the launch of this humble website?