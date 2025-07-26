news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: The 'Linux' Foundation and OpenStack – a new chapter for cloud-native infrastructure
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: All Microconferences have been Accepted!
Good news! All Microconferences have been accepted and are now accepting submissions.
Distributions and Operating Systems
The New Leaf Journal ☛ The Death of Windows XP and My First Linux Netbook
I have been running Linux exclusively on my computers since August 2020. While Linux is not my main writing topic here at The New Leaf Journal, I have written many articles which at least reference my using Linux. I have seen more tech-focused writers and video creators discuss their journey to Linux. A my Linux journey article is hardly necessary for me since I documented building my current desktop computer and installing Linux on it back in 2020 and have written numerous articles about doing different things on Linux. Suffice it to say, anyone who is interested in learning about my learning about Linux can peruse The New Leaf Journal archives.
But what if I told you that my first encounter with Linux came well before the launch of this humble website?
Ruben Schade ☛ Being optimistic for technology
This has been a theme here of late, and among many of you I follow and read. I’ve nibbled at the periphery, discussing dark patterns, tracking, and slop on one side, and the enduring BSD operating system family, explosion in indie hardware, and the fun retrocomputing revival on the other side. But this is the first time I’m tackling the issue directly. I can’t keep it down.
I miss being optimistic about technology.
Not mostly, or somewhat, or with caveats. No “leaving aside…”, or ifs, or buts. Just unabashed, unashamed… wow, isn’t tech cool!?
BSD
[Repeat] NetBSD ☛ New build cluster speeds up daily autobuilds
The new build cluster now in action is able to build a full set of NetBSD-current release binaries in slightly more than three hours.
This is one of the more obvious changes, but a few more things changed behind the scenes — would you like a quick tour?
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/30
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
First off, it has been a bit too quiet from my side on the weekly reviews. The last one published was 2025/25 – the ‘error’ for you missing out on the information is solely on my side: first, there was the openSUSE conference, which was a lot of fun seeing many of you (hopefully many more next year). After that, I dared to take a vacation, which probably nobody realized, as Tumbleweed kept rolling just fine without me. I’ll spare you all the changes that happened in the weeks when no review was conducted. Only so much: a total of 22 snapshots have been released.
