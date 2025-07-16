news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and What’s in the SOSS?
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 427: Secure Off-Grid Chat, Lossless Scaling on Linux, & $37 Ploopy Knob
In this episode of Destination Linux, we explore a Bluetooth mesh chat app for doomsday scenarios, discussing its decentralized communication. We address community feedback on Wayland and X11 compatibility issues for NVIDIA users and introduce an open-source gaming project enhancing GNU/Linux performance with lossless scaling.
01:47 Community Feedback
18:39 Sandfly Security
21:36 BitChat: Secure Off-Grid Messaging
33:52 Lossless Scaling on Linux
38:32 This Was About Linux... Then Pancakes Happened
39:34 Back to Lossless Scaling—Because It's That Cool
40:33 Trek Gets Sharper, Waffles Get Roasted, and So Does Ryan
42:38 Spin to Win: Dialing Up GNU/Linux Input Devices
45:14 Just Surveillance Giant Google “Real Money” – It Works
45:50 The Ploopy Knob: Our New Favorite Input Tool
46:42 Smartphones vs Dumb Phones: Let's Bring Back the Brick Phones!
50:24 From Streaming to Stashing: Taking Back Control of Media
53:30 Wrapping Up the Ploopy Saga (For Now)
55:41 Speech Note - speech to text app for Linux
57:37 Support the Show
58:40 Outro
59:37 Post Show
