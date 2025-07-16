news
Sam Thursfield and Victor Ma on GNOME
-
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 15/07/2025
This month has involved very little programming and a huge amount of writing.
I am accidentally writing a long-form novel about openQA testing. It’s up to 1000 words already and we’re still on the basics.
The idea was to prepare for my talk at the GNOME conference this year called “Let’s build an openQA testsuite, from scratch”, by writing a tutorial that everyone can follow along at home. My goal for the talk is to share everything I’ve learned about automated GUI testing in the 4 years since we started the GNOME openqa-tests project. There’s a lot to share.
-
Victor Ma: My first design doc
In the last two weeks, I investigated some bugs, tested some fonts, and started working on a design doc.
Bugs
I found two more UI-related bugs (1, 2). These are in addition to the ones I mentioned in my last blog post—and they’re all related. They have to do with GTK and sidebars and resizing.