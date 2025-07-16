news
Mandaris Moore ☛ Be My BIMI
The images that you see next to your email are called BIMI, Brand Indicators for Message Identification. To more reliably use this, I would need to make my icon a registered trademark for more service providers. But, I noticed that Fastmail allows it, and I use that service for my email. So, I’m going to do all the other steps associated with the process.
Igalia ☛ Alberto García: Converting QEMU qcow2 images directly to stdout
Some months ago, my colleague Madeeha Javed and I wrote a tool to convert QEMU disk images into qcow2, writing the result directly to stdout.
qcow2-to-stdout.pyand can be used for example to create a new image and pipe it through gzip and/or send it directly over the network without having to write it to disk first.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Fedora 42
Blender stands as one of the most powerful and versatile 3D creation suites available today, offering a comprehensive range of tools for modeling, animation, rendering, video editing, and game development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. ClamAV stands as one of the most trusted open-source antivirus solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. This powerful antivirus engine provides robust protection against trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats that can compromise your Rocky GNU/Linux 10 server.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
GitLab has emerged as one of the most comprehensive DevOps platforms available today, offering everything from version control to continuous integration and deployment in a single, unified interface. When paired with Rocky GNU/Linux 10, organizations gain a robust, enterprise-grade foundation for their development workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fastfetch on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 administrators and enthusiasts seeking a modern, lightning-fast system information tool have found their perfect solution in Fastfetch. This comprehensive guide walks you through every installation method available, from simple package manager installations to advanced source compilation techniques.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 provides an excellent foundation for cybersecurity professionals and ethical hackers seeking to deploy the powerful Metasploit Framework. This comprehensive penetration testing platform has become the industry standard for vulnerability assessment, exploit development, and security testing across enterprise environments worldwide.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to install phpMyAdmin on Debian 13
This blog post explains how to install phpMyAdmin on the Debian 13 operating system. phpMyAdmin is an open-source, web-based tool used for administering MySQL and MariaDB database systems. phpMyAdmin is written in PHP and offers a great GUI that simplifies the processes for creating, modifying, and deleting databases and tables easily.
Attempt to run the most recent version of Dotfiles Installer designed by Stephan Raabe on CachyOS250713
LinuxConfig ☛ SSH Config Generator
LinuxConfig ☛ Crontab Generator Online: Build & Test GNU/Linux Cron Expressions
Parabola GNU/Linux-libre: Manual intervention required for OpenRC
OpenRC now requires services
localmountand
netmountto be added to runlevel
