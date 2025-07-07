GNU/Linux Leftovers

Ever wish you could quickly share your terminal session with someone without multiple layers of hassle? With ttyd, you can. This little utility turns your terminal into a live, interactive web app. No screen sharing. No tricky setups. Just your terminal, on the web, ready to go.

ttyd is a lightweight command-line tool that lets you share your terminal over the web with just a single command. You don't require any complicated setup or any other third-party services. It's a simple way to turn your local terminal into a web-accessible one.