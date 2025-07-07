news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ This Tool Lets You Share Your Terminal Over the Web
Ever wish you could quickly share your terminal session with someone without multiple layers of hassle? With ttyd, you can. This little utility turns your terminal into a live, interactive web app. No screen sharing. No tricky setups. Just your terminal, on the web, ready to go.
ttyd is a lightweight command-line tool that lets you share your terminal over the web with just a single command. You don't require any complicated setup or any other third-party services. It's a simple way to turn your local terminal into a web-accessible one.
Security
-
SANS ☛ A few interesting and notable ssh/telnet usernames, (Sun, Jul 6th)
Just looked at our telnet/ssh honeypot data, and found some interesting new usernames that attackers attempted to use: [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ Activision takes Call of Duty: WWII offline after hackers apparently disrupted the game with RCE exploits — malicious code wreaks havoc on PC gamers as bad actors take complete control of your computer
Call of Duty: WWII has been taken over by hackers likely running RCE exploits to display all sorts of wild things. Activision has taken down the game in order to fix issues, but damage has already been done.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Bits from the DPL
Dear Debian community,
This is bits from the DPL for June.
The Challenge of Mentoring Newcomers
In June there was an extended discussion about the ongoing challenges around mentoring newcomers in Debian. As many of you know, this is a topic I’ve cared about deeply--long before becoming DPL. In my view, the issue isn’t just a matter of lacking tools or needing to “try harder” to attract contributors. Anyone who followed the discussion will likely agree that it’s more complex than that.
E.E.E.
-
