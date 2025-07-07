Retro and Restoration (Also With GNU/Linux)

I've had a few bad experiences with mini PCs in the past, particularly when it comes to internet. Devices like the Geekom A8 or the Khadas Mind had very frustrating problems that stopped me from using full-time. However, when I received the Geekom IT15 for review, things were a bit different.

Typically, when I run into these Wi-Fi issues, I try to just make do and mention the problems in the review. Sometimes I may need to move next to my router so I can use the PC and review it. But this time, I decided to try something different: I wiped Windows 11 off the PC and installed Ubuntu on it. And believe it or not, it actually made this PC usable. Not great, but I could actually use it as my main work machine, which allowed me to write this article. So let's talk about that.