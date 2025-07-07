news
Retro and Restoration (Also With GNU/Linux)
Celso Martinho ☛ ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack Part 2
This is a quick update from my Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack blog.
Chris Aldrich ☛ 1957 Royal FPP Standard Typewriter Restoration | Chris Aldrich
To help this machine along to recovery, I did use a similar 1958 Royal FPP with the cameo pink smooth colorway which may end up being a parts machine due to a broken portion of frame and what I’m suspecting to be some serious escapement issues. I pulled off a few pieces including the colored body panels, some e-clips, a few springs, and the carriage return assembly which was in better condition on the donor machine.
XDA ☛ I (almost) fixed this mini PC... by installing Linux
I've had a few bad experiences with mini PCs in the past, particularly when it comes to internet. Devices like the Geekom A8 or the Khadas Mind had very frustrating problems that stopped me from using full-time. However, when I received the Geekom IT15 for review, things were a bit different.
Typically, when I run into these Wi-Fi issues, I try to just make do and mention the problems in the review. Sometimes I may need to move next to my router so I can use the PC and review it. But this time, I decided to try something different: I wiped Windows 11 off the PC and installed Ubuntu on it. And believe it or not, it actually made this PC usable. Not great, but I could actually use it as my main work machine, which allowed me to write this article. So let's talk about that.