Atlassian's "Clown Computing" Move and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3
The Register UK ☛ Atlassian moved 4 million Postgres databases to AWS Aurora
Atlassian’s principal site reliability engineer Pat Rubis last week revealed the migration in a post that explains the company runs one database for each Jira customer and ran them “across about 3,000 PostgreSQL servers in 13 AWS regions worldwide.”
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3 : Replica Masking
We're publishing
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3today, introducing the long awaited replica masking mechanism. Database Administrators can now synchronize a "masked clone" with their production database using PostgreSQL logical replication.