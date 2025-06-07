news
NST Version 42-14476 Released
We are pleased to announce the latest NST release: "NST 42 SVN:14476". This release is based on Fedora 42 using Linux Kernel: "kernel-6.14.8-300.fc40.x86_64". This release brings the NST distribution on par with Fedora 42.
This is mostly a maintenance release with improved NST WUI functionality. Below is a summary of some of the feature improvements included in this release:
- The NST WUI Network Packet Capture pages have integrated ntop nDPI (Deep Packet Inspection) tools for post capture analysis. The image below: ntopng nDPI graphic and a q text as data query demonstrate example nDPI capabilities. The RGraph Charting Library is used to generate the nDPI graphic using output from the ndpiReader testing tool. The command line nDPI analysis displays packet protocols using the q - Text as Data tool in an NST Shell Console.
- ntopng has be refactored and now is run as a docker container.
- Added a new NST WUI page for network speed testing: LibreSpeed.
- Added a new NST WUI page for Node-RED as a docker container. This design tool is for the creation of event-driven applications by wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways.
- A new Environmental Science menu has been added featuring access to earth weather, space weather and earthquake seismology. An enhanced NST WUI page for viewing up to 4 simultaneous Blitzortung Lightning Signals has also been developed.
- As always, the networking and security applications included have been updated to their latest version which can be found in the manifest.
- For more details related to the code changes for this release, refer to the "Change Log" page or review the change log for an individual RPM package.