This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.
This week Plasma 6.4’s “soft feature freeze” came into effect, which means we stop merging new features unless they’ve been in development for months and are alllllmost ready. So focus has shifted to bug-fixing and UI polishing.
You may also notice that quite a lot of changes in Plasma this week actually came from KDE Frameworks. It’s a good reminder that these frameworks underpin everything KDE makes — the unsung infrastructural heroes quietly and boringly making other work possible.