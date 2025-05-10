news
Free and Open Source Software
bookmarkmenu offers bookmark storage using the menu back end - LinuxLinks
bookmarkmenu offers bookmark storage using the menu back end.
It’s not under active development.
This is free and open source software.
Kurento is a WebRTC media server - LinuxLinks
Kurento Media Server is responsible for media transmission, processing, loading and recording.
It is implemented in low level technologies based on the GStreamer multimedia toolkit.
This is free and open source software.
KDE Itinerary is a digital travel assistant - LinuxLinks
KDE Itinerary is a digital travel assistant that protects your privacy. It makes collecting all the information about your travel inside a single application easy and straightforward.
Store all the information about your reservations in Itinerary. This includes QR-codes, check-in times, arrivial times, real-time delays, seat reservations, coach layout, and more.
Webkit Word is a text editor built with GTK4/Libadwaita - LinuxLinks
Webkit Word is a feature-rich text editor built with GTK4/Libadwaita that provides a modern word processing experience.
Using the WebKit rendering engine, it offers powerful text editing capabilities in a clean, intuitive interface.
This is free and open source software.
kew v3.2.0 improves internet radio support and more - LinuxLinks
The radio search has been amended with radio searches refreshing the list as radio stations are found.
There are some bugs that need ironing out. For example, when performing a radio search, type some capital letters (e.g. C or B) jumps me back to the library/visualizer view, and typing a capital N takes me to the help page. I’m not sure if this bug was in the previous version. Also, I’ve received a few segmentation errors when performing radio searches over the past week when searching stations with my favourites list getting erased.
Placemark is a web-based tool for geospatial data - LinuxLinks
Placemark is a web application that lets you import, create, export, visualize, and publish geospatial data.
It supports many geospatial data formats, and many editing operations, both algorithmic, like buffering, and drawing-based.
This is free and open source software.