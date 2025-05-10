Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.

Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.

KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs

KDE Gear 25.04.1 is here to fix the session restore functionality and the background of the new status bar when using non-Breeze styles in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling application, and fix a crash during logout in the NeoChat Matrix client.

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

(Updated) Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

MeshWalkie Combines ESP32, GNSS, and LoRa in UV-K6 Radio Enclosure

OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.

ASUS Unveils Q870 ATX Motherboard with LGA1851 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Support

ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2025

star

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.

 
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0

  
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.14.0

 
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation

  
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution

 
This is what I’m doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to

  
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead

 
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
some releases

 
Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”

  
Linux Mint leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today the codename of the next release of the popular, Ubuntu-based Linux Mint distribution, Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”, along with the codename for LMDE 7.

 
Release of AnduinOS 1.3

  
AnduinOS 1.3 is out


  
 


 
Games: Steam Deck, Bridge Constructor, and More

  
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux

 
The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)

  
When we think about computer operating systems, we tend to think about relatively modern versions—after all

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Maps lets you customize your car icon on Android Auto and CarPlay – how to do it

 
Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages

  
Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has unveiled a plan to tackle dormant packages

 
5 lightweight operating systems you can use for your next home server

  
Server-rated rigs with dual processors, multiple ECC memory sticks

 
‘End of 10’ Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition

  
With Windows 10's end near, Endof10.org advocates for Linux adoption

 
7 Reasons Fedora Might Be a Better Windows Replacement Than Linux Mint

  
Looking to ditch Windows and jump into the world of Linux

 
GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime

  
Roll credits on Totem, roll camera on Showtime — GNOME developers have officially cast a new video player in GNOME 49, out in September

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files

  
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover

 
How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux

  
This seems to be the artifact of high DPI display resolution, as I've scaled my display in Kubuntu 22.04 on my Slimbook Titan laptop

 
Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

  
Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.6 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Software Leftovers

  
Some picks and coverage of releases

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen howtos

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
Modding and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Fedora / Red Hat: Automation, Adrian Bridgwater Still Running PR 'Plants' for Red Hat and Others, Some New HowTos

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Istio 1.26.0 Released

  
new, now out

 
BSD: FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More

  
Some BSD leftovers

 
PostgreSQL 18 Beta 1 and Moreon Databases

  
focus on PostgreSQL

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs

  
Calibre 8.4 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as yet another maintenance update to the Calibre 8.x series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux

  
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis

 
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie

  
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download

 
Android Leftovers

  
A deleted blog post just revealed Google's next big move for Android

 
Calibre 8.4 E-book Manager Brings KEPUB Enhancements

  
Calibre 8.4 adds improved KEPUB output for better text justification on Kobo

 
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
security news

 
KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.

 
Monthly News – April 2025

  
Many thanks to our sponsors and to all of you who support the project with your donations

 
Easily Toggle Ubuntu’s New Wellbeing Reminders On/Off

  
The Wellbeing controls available in Ubuntu 25.04 make it easy to get periodic prompts to move your butt or look away from your screen

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
Whonix is an anonymous operating system that runs like an app

  
Whonix is a free and open-source desktop operating system (OS) that is specifically designed for advanced security and privacy

 
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

  
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.

 
5 surprisingly productive things you can do with the Linux terminal

  
If you want to make Linux as productive an environment as possible

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, BSD Now, and More

  
4 new audio/video episodes

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: Europa Universalis V, Slitherine Strategy Bundle, and More

  
9 picks from gamingonlinux.com

 
Tux Machines Turns 21 Next Month, Two New Features Added [original]

  
those pages are fully functional already

 
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director

  
after Executive Director quit

 
MX Linux 23.6 brings Debian freshness, without the systemd funk

  
Bookworm 12.10-based release is a few steps ahead of upstream

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fakes or Worse)

  
Some FOSS and faux

 
Web Browsers and Web Site Building

  
some WWW links

 
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers

  
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt and TCO

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Fedora

 
Canonical (Ubuntu) Requiring Applicants Take "DEI and Belonging" and Brian Fagioli's Latest LLM Slop About Linux Mint

  
2 picks

 
Interrupt: A Linux based Flipper Zero rival that just launched and is already funded

  
Interrupt, a new pen-testing gadget, has just launched on Kickstarter

 
BSD: OpenBSD in Focus

  
Some OpenBSD picks

 
Databases: PGDay, Neo4j, and More

  
some DB news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Interrupt, Home Assistant, Raspberry Pi Projects, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Mozilla: Spying@Mozilla, Sinful Debugging, and Mozilla's Tantek Çelik Running For Re-election in the 2025 W3C Advisory Board (AB) Election

  
Some Mozilla news

 
today's howtos

  
handful of howtos

 
The Linux kernel's PGP Web of Trust

  
The most relevant part here is that subsystem maintainers are supposed to use signed tags in their pull requests to Linus Torvalds

 
How to Use Your Steam Deck as a Linux PC

  
Valve effectively crammed a laptop into a handheld form factor, threw Linux on it

 
Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

  
As of May 1st, 2025, Canonical has officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka), and now they published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.

 
Release of Mesa 25.1.0

  
out now

 
Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs

  
Fwupd 2.0.9 is out today as the ninth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
XigmaNAS – storage NAS distribution

  
XigmaNAS is an Open Source Storage NAS (Network-Attached Storage) distribution based on FreeBSD

 
Security and Fake Security

  
some leftovers for today

 
CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution

  
CatOS is billed as an open-source, Arch-based, out-of-the-box Linux distribution designed to provide an excellent operating system user experience

 
What Is PureOS? A Beginner’s Guide for iOS, Android, and Windows Users

  
In today’s world, privacy and control over your digital life have become rare luxuries

 
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint

  
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria

 
I converted this Windows 11 mini PC into a Linux workstation - it was so worth it

  
Switching the capable Ryzen-powered Herk Orion Mini PC from Windows to Linux unlocked a new level of performance

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs and More

  
some hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat Getting Fanatical About Misleading Buzzwords

  
and more from redhat.com

 
today's howtos

  
today's first batch

 
Games: Humble Bundle, Proton, and More

  
11 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and Programming

  
a handful of new articles

 
Debian debates AI models and the DFSG

  
many folks in the free-software community are generally skeptical about AI