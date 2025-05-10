news
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
Quoting: KDE Ships Frameworks 6.14.0 - KDE Community —
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.14.0.
KDE Frameworks are 72 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement.
This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
Linuxiac:
-
KDE Frameworks 6.14 Is Out, Here’s What’s New
Almost a month after its previous 6.13 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.14, expanding its collection of add-on libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.
In this update, the Baloo search framework now canonicalizes its working directory before executing queries, which helps avoid path‑related inconsistencies.
Meanwhile, Breeze Icons has received several refinements: a new icon for animation settings, a complete refresh of KDE Connect tray symbols, and corrections to Telegram Snap icons after an earlier mix‑up.