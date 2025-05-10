news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2025



Quoting: GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime - OMG! Ubuntu —

Per an upstream merge, GNOME has formally replaced the aged GTK3 Totem video player with the newer, fresher and all-the-more modern GTK4/libadwaita app Showtime in its Core Apps1 lineup.

Like its predecessor, Showtime’s user-facing name in GNOME 49 will be changed to the generic moniker of Video Player (I’d wager most of us will continue to call it by its codename, the same way we refer to Files as Nautilus).