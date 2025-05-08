Web Browsers and Web Site Building

Tux Machines

Tiliqua Brings FPGA-Based Audio and Visual Tools to Eurorack Systems

The platform uses the “SoldierCrab” FPGA System-on-Module, which integrates an LFE5U-25F FPGA, PSRAM, a USB PHY, and SPI flash. This module connects to a mainboard that handles power delivery, user input, debugging, and expansion. Users can switch between eight predefined bitstreams using a rotary encoder, with output channels soft-muted during reconfiguration. No computer is required for this process.

HydraLink Offers Open USB-to-Automotive Ethernet Interface for Testing and Diagnostics

HydraLink allows real-time packet forwarding between two interfaces when used in a master-slave pair configuration. This setup can be used to establish a transparent Layer 2 bridge for observing and manipulating traffic between automotive endpoints. Both 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps communication speeds are supported, and users can switch between modes using simple CLI commands.

VP2430 Vault Pro Featuring Intel N150 and 4x 2.5GbE in a Fanless Design

The VP2430 is a compact, fanless network appliance based on Intel’s N-series platform. As part of the Vault Pro series, it builds on earlier models such as the VP2410 and VP2420, introducing incremental enhancements in processing capability, thermal management, and connectivity.

Arduino Uno-like Board Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—April

Around the world, the Internet Society’s 130 chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

9to5Linux

System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.

Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.

KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs

KDE Gear 25.04.1 is here to fix the session restore functionality and the background of the new status bar when using non-Breeze styles in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling application, and fix a crash during logout in the NeoChat Matrix client.

Mesa 25.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 25.1 include a fully mainlined Asahi driver as its UAPI was merged into the kernel, support for Mali G720/G925 GPUs in the Panfrost driver, YCbCr, dualSrcBlend, and Vulkan 1.2 support in the PanVK driver for Mali v10+ GPUs (Gxxx), and Zink/NVK as the default driver for NVIDIA GPUs, finally replacing the old nouveau driver.

Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs

Coming a month after fwupd 2.0.8, this release introduces support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs, the ability to allow installing multiple database certificate updates at the same time, support for showing what certificate signed the EFI authenticated variable, new documentation about updating the KEK and database, as well as the ability to use readline to look up inputs from user, and make it optional.

Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Printers App, Linux 6.12 LTS, and Wayland Improvements

The new Raspberry Pi OS release improves screen locking by adding a custom front end that gives them a bit more feedback as to what is happening, while allowing them to lock the screen by pressing Ctrl+Alt+L, or by via the ‘Lock Screen’ option in the ‘Shutdown…’ dialog.

Slimbook Launches Kymera Black Linux Desktop Computer for Gamers and Creators

Slimbook Kymera Black is designed to adapt to the needs of every user, offering them a high level of customization and configurability, without compromising power and reliability. It features a versatile and innovative modular design ideal for professional or gaming use.

Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.10 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), which arrived last month on April 17th, which means that they include the same core components and software versions as the Plucky Puffin release, such as Linux kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 desktop.

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

Web Browsers and Web Site Building

Interrupt: A Linux based Flipper Zero rival that just launched and is already funded
Interrupt, a new pen-testing gadget, has just launched on Kickstarter
This is what I’m doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
 
The Linux kernel's PGP Web of Trust
The most relevant part here is that subsystem maintainers are supposed to use signed tags in their pull requests to Linus Torvalds
How to Use Your Steam Deck as a Linux PC
Valve effectively crammed a laptop into a handheld form factor, threw Linux on it
MX Linux 23.6 brings Debian freshness, without the systemd funk [MX Linux 23.6 is here, taking the baseline of Debian 12.10 and adding some selected tweaks and updates of its own]
Bookworm 12.10-based release is a few steps ahead of upstream
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
XigmaNAS – storage NAS distribution
XigmaNAS is an Open Source Storage NAS (Network-Attached Storage) distribution based on FreeBSD
CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution
CatOS is billed as an open-source, Arch-based, out-of-the-box Linux distribution designed to provide an excellent operating system user experience
What Is PureOS? A Beginner’s Guide for iOS, Android, and Windows Users
In today’s world, privacy and control over your digital life have become rare luxuries
I converted this Windows 11 mini PC into a Linux workstation - it was so worth it
Switching the capable Ryzen-powered Herk Orion Mini PC from Windows to Linux unlocked a new level of performance
Games: Humble Bundle, Proton, and More
11 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Debian debates AI models and the DFSG
many folks in the free-software community are generally skeptical about AI
LibreOffice Conference Budapest 2025 and FLISOL Brasilia 2025
events about LO or with LO
FSF Events and Kenya, UK, and IRC
some Freedom-centric happenings
My week with Linux: I'm dumping Windows for Ubuntu to see how it goes | Tom's Hardware
I'm ready to try joining that industrious four percent and installing Linux on my computers to use as my main OS
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware leftovers
LibreArts Weekly and Upscaler 1.5.0 Released
Applications in focus
Videos/Shows: Ask Noah, Ubuntu 25.04, Linux on FPGA
4 new ones
Codethink Trustable Reproducible Linux (CTRL OS)
new announcement
A Linux-backed project shows how to save unsupported backdoored Windows 10 PCs by installing Linux
a pair of reports
BleachBit 5.0 System Cleaning Utility Released with Major Upgrades
BleachBit 5.0 open-source system cleaning utility is out now with new cleaners
Mission Center 1.0: New Features, Better Performance
Linux system monitoring app Mission Center has put out its first update in 6 months – and it’s a big one
Redis Goes AGPL
again
Android Leftovers
Android’s phone taskbar isn't quite ready yet, but it's already getting a multitasking boost
PeerTube Mobile App v1 Is Out
The PeerTube mobile app has reached version 1
These 10 Linux Commands Showed Me How Much Better Life Is Off Windows
When I first switched to Linux from Windows, I was intimidated by the terminal
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook
Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs
Games: Proton 10, Monster Hunter Bundle, SteamVR 2.10, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Project management apps are my top productivity hack - and these are my favorites on Linux
Need to manage a small to medium-sized personal or business project
Empowering Engineers as Ambassadors: A Strategic Business Investment
When organizations embrace open source
I've used dozens of distros as a Linux power user, but this one feels truly different
If you're ready for a new approach to Linux
Ready to ditch Windows for good? This is the Linux distro I recommend for beginners
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon
5 new picks
This Lenovo mini PC may be the computing system Linux users have been waiting for | ZDNET
Lenovo's ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a compact yet powerful machine, offering extensive customization options - including built-in support for Linux right out of the box
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Linux 6.15-rc5
"So we may have had a larger merge window than usual, but the rc releases continue to look pretty regular."
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
with paywall
End of 10
new campaign and site
Android Leftovers
Here's your up-close and personal look at Android's new battery icon
Fastfetch 2.42 System Information Tool Fixes Virtual Disk Bugs
Fastfetch 2.42 system information tool adds BIOS name normalization on OpenBSD
I use these 5 alternatives to the Adobe suite on my Linux workstation
With the release of the first commercial version of Photoshop in 1990
LibreOffice Documentation in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2024, the documentation community continued to update LibreOffice guidebooks
IBM LinuxONE 5 and Ubuntu Server, a great combination from day one
Today, IBM announced the launch of their latest server: the new IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5
This Windows 11-like Linux distribution is aimed squarely at developers
Curious about Linux or ready for a superior dev platform? Try AnduinOS
5 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard
Windows 10's days are numbered
Upgrade to Freedom Campaign Shifts to End of 10
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14 and this will likely trigger a surge in unnecessary electronic waste (e-waste) on International E-Waste Day
Games: Junkyard Space Agency, Warfare Legacy Collection, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
