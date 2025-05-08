news
Web Browsers and Web Site Building
Web Browsers/Web Servers
The Register UK ☛ Which mobile browser is the worst for data collection?
Between them, Chrome and Safari account for almost 90 percent of the mobile browser market, according to Statcounter, while also being among the top for data collection.
Unicorn Media ☛ Mobile Browsers That Stick Their Noses Into Your Business
The folks behind Surfshark VPN have looked to see which mobile browsers are most likely to compromise your privacy, and offers some ways that you can protect yourself.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ WordPress Campus Connect Expands
WordPress Campus Connect, initially launched in October 2024 as a pilot program, has now been formally established as an official event series due to its resounding success. The inaugural program, spearheaded by myself, Anand Upadhyay, garnered immense enthusiasm from 400 Indian students who were eager to engage in hands-on WordPress training.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Running 11ty and PHP concurrently
Now that I have several sections of this site served dynamically using PHP I've finally put together a single command to work on the site locally.
