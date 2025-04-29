news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository

The LibreWolf version number “137.0.2–1” is a combination of the version of Firefox on which the release is based, and the release iteration of the LibreWolf developer community.

LibreWolf is a custom and independent fork of the Mozilla Firefox browser, with the primary goals of privacy, security and user freedom.

The LibreWolf browser implements sane defaults for increased protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, and adds security improvements compared to its Firefox upstream codebase. All telemetry, data collection and other annoyances that come with the Firefox browser have been disabled or removed altogether.