posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



Quoting: While Windows 10 users panic, Ubuntu makes extending support easy - here's how | ZDNET —

You have probably heard Windows users around the globe bemoaning the fact that their operating system of choice will soon no longer be supported. There are ways to extend that support, but they can be complicated and/or costly.

If you think the same thing holds true for aging Ubuntu installations, think again. Unlike Windows, extending the support for Ubuntu 20.04 is actually quite simple, thanks to a service called Ubuntu Pro.