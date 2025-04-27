news

Voyager 25.04

I present to you Voyager 25.04.1 in final version. A 2-in-1 version with the Gnome and Xfce desktops unified in a single distributionVoyager, à sélectionner à votre session. Le tout dans a completely redesigned colorful style for this duo, the Gnome 48 desktop coupled with the lighter desktop, Xfce 4.20 . In summary, two unified systems Gnome and Xfce, light, fast, modern, fluid, secure and efficient in a hybrid environment for PC and Tablet. The two desktops are very distinct and their respective applications are mostly invisible, for one or the other environment. Once installed, you can also completely remove Gnome or Xfce or reinstall. For the first time, ChatGPT, an AI Chatbot will be integrated into the terminal without needing an API key in version 3.5 + ChatGPT 4o mini Gnome extension + an option to remove AI terminal. This version is based on the Linux kernel 6.14 and the Ubuntu distribution "Plucky Puffin". 25.04 is an intermediate version of 9 months for updates and which prepares the future LTS of 5 to 10 years of updates. Has been integrated, options grouped in the Box Voyagerwith new layout. With the new Style section Dark and black then, Night Mode, a new parental control Block sites, Conky Control , Effects Gnome Shell + Coverflow , Repair , Switch Ubuntu , Backup, Wine and Gaming and Gnome extensions selected according to PC needs. An xfce profile type has been created for its lightness and power as an alternative to gnome, which can be selected in the session. With numerous Themes and Wallpapers and essential software . This version contains Software – Gnome Software, which was preferred to that of Ubuntu, to manage together the Deb, Snap and Flatpack packages . Firefox and Thunderbird have been installed in deb for better compatibility with gnome extensions, Shotcut for video editing, Foliate Ebook and many other new features to discover.

