Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More

ESP-HDMI-Bridge is an ESP32-P4-based HDMI streaming adapter based on Lontium Semiconductors’s LT8912B MIPI-DSI to HDMI bridge chip outputting MIPI-DSI video signal of ESP32-P4 to HDMI devices. It allows the user to connect a computer to an HDMI display or projector through USB, Ethernet, or WiFi, or use it directly as a digital signage player or live dashboard connected to an HDMI display. The current solution is based on the ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board connected via its MIPI DSI connector to a 50x40mm board with the LT8912B bridge, a MIPI DSI input connector, LVDS and HDMI video outputs, and a 12-pin header with I2C, I2S audio, etc., with everything housed in a plastic enclosure.