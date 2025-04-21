news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More
CNX Software ☛ ESP-HDMI-Bridge is an ESP32-P4 HDMI streaming adapter with USB, Ethernet, WiFi, and microSD card
ESP-HDMI-Bridge is an ESP32-P4-based HDMI streaming adapter based on Lontium Semiconductors’s LT8912B MIPI-DSI to HDMI bridge chip outputting MIPI-DSI video signal of ESP32-P4 to HDMI devices. It allows the user to connect a computer to an HDMI display or projector through USB, Ethernet, or WiFi, or use it directly as a digital signage player or live dashboard connected to an HDMI display. The current solution is based on the ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board connected via its MIPI DSI connector to a 50x40mm board with the LT8912B bridge, a MIPI DSI input connector, LVDS and HDMI video outputs, and a 12-pin header with I2C, I2S audio, etc., with everything housed in a plastic enclosure.
Hackaday ☛ Building A Custom Zynq-7000 SoC Development Board From The Ground Up
In this series of 23 YouTube videos [Rich] puts the AMD Zynq-7000 SoC through its paces by building a development board from the ground up to host it along with its peripherals. The Zynq is part FPGA and part CPU, and while it has been around for a while, we don’t see nearly as many projects about it as we’d like.
CNX Software ☛ JUMPtec SMARC-sAM67 – An industrial SMARC SoM based on TI AM67x Jacinto SoC for Edge Hey Hi (AI) and vision applications
JUMPtec, a subsidiary of Kontron, has recently introduced SMARC-sAM67, an industrial SMARC SoM built around Texas Instruments’ AM67x Jacinto dual- or quad-core processors (AM67, AM67A, or AM67D) designed for industrial, robotic, and vision applications. The SMARC-sAM67 module features up to 8GB LPDDR4 memory, up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 flash, dual Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe Gen3 x1 expansion, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0, and display interfaces including dual-channel LVDS and DSI (or optional DisplayPort).