The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 20, 2025



This week we got lots of cool news, starting with major releases of Fedora Linux, Ubuntu, and Manjaro distributions, as well as of the KDE Gear software suite and LXQt desktop environment, and continuing with maintenance releases of PipeWire, PeaZip, MX Linux, VirtualBox, Nitrux, and GNOME.

On top of that, the Linux 6.13 kernel series reached end of life and Collabora’s PanVK Vulkan graphics driver reached Vulkan 1.1 compliance. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 20th, 2025.

