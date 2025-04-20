GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, GNU/Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Fashion Company Apple Silicon, Switzerland battles privacy intrusions, Firefox adds HEVC playback in Linux, Debian releases APT 3.0, Fashion Company Apple may add Mx GCC core support, Git turns 20, ProtonMail adds advanced features, ArcoLinux ends it all

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is having trouble on the road and won’t be here, Joe returns to us, Moss juggles tablets, Majid learns things, and Eric is AWOL

In our Innards section: we talk travel computing