GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base Modules Offer Programmable Wireless Communication for US, EU, and CN Bands

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin is Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025

Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS
 
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming
Cambalache 0.96 Released!
Hello, I am pleased to announce a new Cambalache stable release
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.3 kernel
Android Leftovers
Android 16 beta 4 quietly removes a small but useful Pixel feature
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 debuts in Oracle Linux (9.5) with advanced memory management
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
Caddy 2.10 web & reverse proxy server lands with support for ECH
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time
On my main tower PC, the boot screen lets me choose between two operating systems
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps
Nitrux has web applications and a customizable desktop
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system
Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution based on Linux Mint’s Ubuntu branch
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks
Back in ye olde days there was a running gag that Plasma was all about clocks
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Web Browsers and Mozilla Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Devices: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and More
Fedora, Red Hat, and EU OS (RHEL-ish)
today's howtos
Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people
Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying
Android Leftovers
Watch: Google Hosts TED Talk and Demos Android XR Glasses
Open Source DMR Radio
But [QRadioLink] decided to tackle a homebrew and open source DMR modem
More IBM Layoffs in "RTO" Clothing and GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source
I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive
11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience
Best Free and Open Source Software
FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution
FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel
This Week in Plasma: many many things
This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Falkon 25.04 Release notes
This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs
KUnifiedPush Web Push Update
Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon
Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25
Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update
Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux
Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it
Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs
Standard Linux tools are used for software setup
Games: Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE, Of life and Land, and More
Today in Techrights
Videos: GNU/Linux and More in the Past Week
Desktop Environments, Instructionals, and BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V , and More
Coreboot, Collabora, and Linux Kernel
Debian Developers (or IBM) on Hledger UI Themes and OpenSnitch for a 1.6.8 Release in Trixie
Security Leftovers
Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist
The latest Tor Browser adds Connection Assist to Android
Full Steam Ahead with RISC-V and Fedora Linux 42
The Fedora RISC-V SIG is excited to share that our RISC-V images for Fedora Linux 42 have landed on-time and without delay
Red Hat and IBM, Layoffs and Shutdowns
Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey
Redis, a popular in-memory data store, is being deprecated in Arch Linux's repo
Kernel/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
Security Leftovers
Web Browsers, RSS, and Competition
today's howtos
Let's talk about this "EU OS"
Open Hardware/Modding: Zigbee, Raspberry Pi, Framework, Coreboot, and More
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
5 Weird Android Phones I Wish Were Sold Today
The newest Ubuntu version ushers in ARM64 support for early adopters
We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year
Forget Windows 11. These mad lads made Linux look like Windows XP!
You can use the Windows XP interface (as well as other Windows versions) on the Linux distribution Q4OS
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Godot, SteamOS, and More
Mesa 25.0.4 Released
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis
Today in Techrights
