GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Chris Hannah ☛ My Ideal Work Laptop
In a dream world, I'd have a laptop setup so minimally, that each of these were always open, set to be used on their own workspace, and have nothing else installed. This sort of setup would be ideal for a Linux machine, where I could have a real control over how everything is configured, minimising distractions, etc. [1]
Audiocasts/Shows
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 459 – Travel Digital Hygene
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, GNU/Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Fashion Company Apple Silicon, Switzerland battles privacy intrusions, Firefox adds HEVC playback in Linux, Debian releases APT 3.0, Fashion Company Apple may add Mx GCC core support, Git turns 20, ProtonMail adds advanced features, ArcoLinux ends it all
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is having trouble on the road and won’t be here, Joe returns to us, Moss juggles tablets, Majid learns things, and Eric is AWOL
In our Innards section: we talk travel computing
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
CubicleNate ☛ Adjusting Mouse Edge Stickiness in KDE Plasma
The author discusses issues with mouse "stickiness" at screen edges on a multi-screen desktop using Plasma 6.3.4. They appreciate this feature but found the default edge barrier of 100 pixels too aggressive. By adjusting the setting to 20 pixels, they achieved smoother transitions, highlighting the customization benefits of Plasma on openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to run FreeDOS, an open-source version of DOS, on any PC
FreeDOS is an open source operating system that is largely compatible with MS-DOS and behaves just like it. If you dream of flying through space to defeat an empire, or you have an old DOS application that you want to use again, then it’s for you. In this how-to, we’ll go through how to install FreeDOS inside of a virtual machine, and on to real hardware.
LibreNews ☛ The wonderful world of Linux package managers
One of the strong points of Linux has always been how solid the experience of installing and managing software is. Contrarily to what happens in the Windows and macOS world, software on Linux is obtained through something called a package manager, a piece of software that manages any piece of software the user installs, as well as its dependencies, automatically.
New Releases
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.6.7
I was going to assign it number 6.6.6; however, that doesn't seem appropriate over Easter!
Version 6.6.7 brings the infrastructure up to date with the Daedalus-series version 6.6.5; see Daedalus release notes for details.
BSD
MidnightBSD 3.2.3
Sat, 12 Apr 2025 13:26
Sensors script
added sensors script by Slawomir Wojciech Wojtczak & Trix Farrar v3 from "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/vermaden/scripts/master/sensors.sh" (https://raw.githubusercontent.com/vermaden/scripts/master/sensors.sh) Similar to the sensors output on linux, but limited. There is overlap with batt(1) but still useful....
Fri, 11 Apr 2025 20:01
MidnightBSD 3.2.3
MidnightBSD 3.2.3 ISOs are uploading to mirrors. Changes in this version are mostly third-party dependencies: OpenSSH 9.9p2 tcpdump 4.99.5 expat 2.7.1 fix for xz CVE-2025-31115 unbound 1.22.0 And the MidnightBSD package manager, mport, was updated to 2.6.8. Important notes: 1. An issue with the firstboot script was fixed after this release. It won't hurt anything per se, but there was still code in there to start hald. It will be included in the next release. (thanks ykla) 2. mport 2.6.8 does have a few bugs, particularly with removing a lot of packages at once. This was fixed in later versions, but mport 2.7.x isn't ready for broad release yet. (3.2.0 shipped with mport 2.6.0 and 3.2.2 had mport 2.6.4) 3. There are a number of CVEs fixed in this release related to OpenSSH, unbound, expat, xz, and tcpdump....
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
KDE 6 Applications [...]
Fedora Family / IBM
Debian Family
Ahmed Siam: My first post and writing plans
This is my first post in this blog and I think it will be useful to share what I will write about during the next months.
Here are some titles: [...]
Slashdot ☛ 2025-04-13 [Older] 'Linux Mint Debian Edition 7' Gets OEM Support
