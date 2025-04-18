I wanted to see if this could replace my full-size 100 TB hard drive NAS. Since I moved my YouTube operation to a separate studio, I no longer need tens of TB of local storage. I just have a 3 TB media library with movies and TV shows for the family, and 1 TB of backups for the household computers.

So four 2 TB NVMe SSDs would do the trick, in a RAIDZ array (2 TB used for redundancy, so 6 TB of usable space).