news
today's howtos
-
Medium ☛ How do I prompt for Yes/No/Cancel input in a Linux shell script?
In a Linux shell script, you can prompt for Yes/No/Cancel input using read and a case statement. Here’s a clean and reusable example.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ The (almost) perfect mini NAS for my mini rack
I wanted to see if this could replace my full-size 100 TB hard drive NAS. Since I moved my YouTube operation to a separate studio, I no longer need tens of TB of local storage. I just have a 3 TB media library with movies and TV shows for the family, and 1 TB of backups for the household computers.
So four 2 TB NVMe SSDs would do the trick, in a RAIDZ array (2 TB used for redundancy, so 6 TB of usable space).
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Read a Traceroute for Network Troubleshooting
The traceroute tool is one of the most valuable yet straightforward diagnostic utilities available for network troubleshooting. Built into virtually every operating system, traceroute runs a connection test from one computer to another device, showing each “hop” the data takes between network devices.
This comprehensive guide will help you understand how traceroute works, interpret its results and recognize common network problems it can reveal.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Looking at what NFSv4 clients have locked on a Linux NVS(v4) server
A while ago I wrote an entry about (not) finding which NFSv4 client owns a lock on a Linux NFS(v4) server, where the best I could do was pick awkwardly through the raw NFS v4 client information in /proc/fs/nfsd/clients. Recently I discovered an alternative to doing this by hand, which is the nfsdclnts program, and as a result of digging into it and what I was seeing when I tried it out, I now believe I have a better understanding of the entire situation (which was previously somewhat confusing).
-
Dan Langille ☛ Using ~/.ssh/authorized keys to decide what the incoming connection can do
Here’s the problem. Both lines can’t run. Only one will run. The incoming ssh key will match, and that command will be run. Instead. I added a second ssh key: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Common Unix Printing System (CUPS) stands as the standard printing solution for Unix-like operating systems, including Ubuntu. As a robust print server, CUPS enables efficient printer sharing, sophisticated print job management, and seamless network printing capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Fedora 42
Python has become an essential programming language for developers, data scientists, system administrators, and enthusiasts alike. Its versatility and extensive library ecosystem make it invaluable for everything from web development to automation. Fedora 42, as a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution, provides several ways to install and manage Python installations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Fedora 42
In today’s digital landscape, security remains a paramount concern for all computer users, including those running GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora. While GNU/Linux systems are generally less targeted by malware compared to Windows, they aren’t immune to security threats.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on CentOS Stream 10. Portainer has emerged as one of the most popular Docker management tools available today, offering a sleek and intuitive web interface that simplifies container management tasks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install EPEL Repository on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 brings cutting-edge features and improved performance to GNU/Linux enthusiasts worldwide. As users explore this latest release, many wonder about expanding their software options through additional repositories. The Extra Packages for Enterprise GNU/Linux (EPEL) repository is often mentioned in GNU/Linux forums and guides, leaving Fedora users questioning its relevance to their system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Disable SELinux on Fedora 42
Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) is a powerful security feature integrated into Fedora 42 that provides an additional layer of system protection through mandatory access control. Developed by the National Security Agency (NSA), SELinux enforces strict security policies that go beyond traditional GNU/Linux permissions.
-
ID Root ☛ Fedora 42 Network Configuration Guide
In the ever-evolving world of GNU/Linux distributions, Fedora continues to be at the forefront of innovation and stability. With the release of Fedora 42, users can expect significant improvements in network management capabilities, offering more flexibility and robust features than previous versions.
-
-
Neowin ☛ How to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 42 and roll back if needed
Fedora 42 was released a few days ago, including Fedora Silverblue 42, a unique atomic operating system that's more resistant to errors.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’
Do you currently run Ubuntu 24.10 on your computer but want to upgrade to the new Ubuntu 25.04 release to benefit from its (many) changes? As long as you’re full up-to-date and have a working internet connection, you can upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 directly – no need to do download an ISO, flash it to a USB stick and do a clean install. And upgrading soon is a good idea. Ubuntu 24.10 supports ends in July, and those using it after that date will need to upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 to continue receiving security updates.