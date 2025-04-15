news
VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.14
VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.
Linux Guest Additions also received a fix for an issue when VBoxClient could crash in a XWayland guest, a fix for an issue when installation could fail on a system that does not have the X11 libraries installed, as well as a fix for an issue that leads to cursor image corruption when a virtual machine was using the VBoxVGA graphics adapter.