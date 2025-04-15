news
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
Codenamed “Cyberia”, Ultramarine 41 introduces WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) support, new default apps for the Flagship Edition, which features the Budgie desktop environment, including the Evince document viewer and Lollypop music player, a new um command line tool for advanced users to see an overview of their installation.
The Ultramarine GNOME edition has been updated to the GNOME 47 desktop environment series, along with new default apps, such as the Showtime video player, Papers document viewer, and Decibels music player.