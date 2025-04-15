news
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis. It is a valuable tool for stress-testing PCs. We use it for CPU heatsink testing, system stability testing, and even GPU thermal testing. Now, OCCT is available on Linux, expanding the tool’s usefulness.
Previously, OCCT’s Linux version was only available to beta testers. Now, the tool’s Linux version is available to everyone. It supports many distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Redhat, Arch Linux, and many others. On Linux, OCCT’s capabilities are the same as those of the tool’s Windows version. It includes CPU, GPU,Â and memory-focused tests, allowing users to test the stability and reliability of their systems.
Now that Linux support is available, OCCT’s feature set can be used more widely within the server industry. IT professionals, hardware manufacturers, and server operators can benefit from OCCT’s feature set. OCCT’s capabilities can be used to fine-tune systems, detect early signs of hardware failure, and test multiple GPUs in parallel with various tests.