news
Open Hardware/Modding: Video Walkie Talkie, Armbian, PINE64, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ A Cheap Yellow Display Makes A Video Walkie Talkie
The ESP32 series of microprocessors with their cheap high-power cores and built-in wireless networking have brought us a wide variety of impressive projects over the years. We’re not sure we’ve quite seen the like of [Jonathan R]’s video walkie talkie before though, a pair of units which as you might guess, deliver two-way video and audio communications.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Metis Compute Board with RK3588 and AI Acceleration for Edge Applications
The Metis Compute Board is a compact single-board computer designed for AI applications requiring high computational performance at the edge. Built around the ARM-based RK3588 processor, it integrates the Metis AIPU for AI acceleration and features up to 16 GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and GPIO support.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Armbian Introduces Optimized Cloud Images for x86 and aarch64 Deployments
Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.
-
Pine64 ☛ April Update: Risc It For A Biscuit - PINE64
Hello and happy April! The past few months have been relatively quiet on the surface, but there is a lot going on behind the scenes. During the past three months we have seen some improvements for the PineTab2, PineTime and PineNote, along with the announcement that the PineTab-V is back in store and the new micro soldering tip set for the Pinecil. Charlie the Pinecorn also makes his yearly appearance in the update banner, artwork made by Caffeine.
We have been very happy with the feedback after the launch of the PineNote Community Edition. Users coming from the developer edition with Android have been able to successfully move to the new Debian firmware without any major issues (thanks Maximilian, Diederik and hrdl!).
We’d also like to apologize as we had most of this written up around late February early March and things got busy. Thanks for waiting patiently! We’re making sure to focus on getting the word out than increasing the word count from now on.
-
JCS ☛ Pomera DM250 Tinkering
The KING JIM Pomera DM250 "digital typewriter" is a small Linux-powered ARM computer that boots up into a custom word processor application. I've been tinkering with it to try to get OpenBSD booted on it. I'd normally wait until the end and write up a proper article explaining everything, but this process is taking a lot longer than I expected so I figured I'd document it all as I go.