Open Hardware/Modding: Video Walkie Talkie, Armbian, PINE64, and More

Hello and happy April! The past few months have been relatively quiet on the surface, but there is a lot going on behind the scenes. During the past three months we have seen some improvements for the PineTab2, PineTime and PineNote, along with the announcement that the PineTab-V is back in store and the new micro soldering tip set for the Pinecil. Charlie the Pinecorn also makes his yearly appearance in the update banner, artwork made by Caffeine.

We have been very happy with the feedback after the launch of the PineNote Community Edition. Users coming from the developer edition with Android have been able to successfully move to the new Debian firmware without any major issues (thanks Maximilian, Diederik and hrdl!).

We’d also like to apologize as we had most of this written up around late February early March and things got busy. Thanks for waiting patiently! We’re making sure to focus on getting the word out than increasing the word count from now on.