Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.
Of course, most of the core components and default applications have been updated to their latest versions at the moment of writing. Most notably, the KDE Plasma edition features the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites.