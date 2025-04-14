news
PipeWire 1.4.2 Adds Extra MIDI Checks to Avoid 100% CPU Usage on Older Kernels
Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.
This release also improves handling of crashes when the POD builder overflows in the filter, updates pw-cat to prefer the AU format when streaming on stdout/stdin, fixes a leak in the deviceprovider, adds a workaround for the libebur128 bug, makes the service files depend on DBus to prevent startup races, and fixes a GStreamer negotiation issue to make renegotiation better.