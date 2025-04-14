news

Ubuntu 25.10 is Officially Named 'Questing Quokka'

As expected, the new Ubuntu codename keeps to convention, following on in alphabetical order—the previous release begins (it’s not out yet) with a ‘P’—and using a cute adjective and animal combo.

Now, Canonical had teased the supposed new codename of Ubuntu 25.10 a few weeks back when it tweeted (or whatever the equivalent term is called on X) “Quizzical Quokka” — expect that was on April 1, aka April Fools’ day, aka tedious-tryhard-unfunny-prank day.

It seems the ‘quizzical’ element in their earlier teases was more of an encouragement to question than a statement of fact. Given Canonical has announced other release codenames in the same manner on social media (albeit never on April 1st) added to the plausibility.

Still, only half our collective leg got pulled.