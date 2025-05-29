news
Security Leftovers
Kea DHCP: Local Vulnerabilities in many GNU/Linux and BSD Distributions
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free and kernel), Arch Linux (bind and varnish), Debian (glibc and syslog-ng), Fedora (microcode_ctl, mozilla-ublock-origin, nodejs20, and nodejs22), Mageia (firefox, nss, rootcerts, open-vm-tools, sqlite3, and thunderbird), Oracle (gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, kernel, libsoup, nodejs:22, php, php:8.2, php:8.3, python-tornado, redis, and redis:7), Red Hat (libsoup, pcs, and python-tornado), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (bind, dnsdist, elemental-operator, govulncheck-vulndb, gstreamer-plugins-bad, jetty-annotations, jq, libnss_slurm2, libyelp0, mariadb, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, prometheus-blackbox_exporter, python-h11, python-httpcore, python-setuptools, python312, python39-setuptools, screen, sqlite3, umoci, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (cifs-utils, glibc, linux-aws, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-raspi, linux-aws-fips, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.11, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, and net-tools).
Scoop News Group ☛ Chinese hackers used Surveillance Giant Google Calendar to aid attacks on government entities [Ed: GAFAM is a hole; stop outsourcing.]
Google Threat Intelligence Group said it developed means to counter the activity, which it linked to APT41.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets