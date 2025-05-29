news
LXD 6.4 Lands with UI Enhancements, Smarter Shutdown Logic
LXD, a modern system container manager developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has just released LXD 6.4, marking the fourth feature launch in the 6.x series.
One of the significant updates in this release is the introduction of a new snap track dedicated to the 6.x series. LXD now encourages users to move towards series-specific tracks, such as 6/stable, instead of remaining on a rolling release through the latest/stable channel.
Another important development is the revamped backup metadata format. The new v2 format replaces references from “container” to “instance” and supports recording configurations of attached storage volumes.