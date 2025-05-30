news
Tails 6.16 Arrives with Updated Tor Browser
The Tails project has announced the release of its privacy-focused Linux distribution, Tails 6.16, as the changes made are only in two directions.
First, the Tor Browser has been bumped to version 14.5.3. Second, the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.140, ensuring users benefit from the latest improvements in system stability.
It’s worth noting that the Tor Browser update in Tails 6.16 integrates crucial security patches and feature enhancements. At the same time, kernel 6.1.140 introduces a range of stability fixes and hardware support improvements.
